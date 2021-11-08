Coinbase Global (COIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $337.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day moving average is $256.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,285,077 shares of company stock valued at $350,084,032 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coinbase Global stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682,926 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $172,984,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.