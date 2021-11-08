Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Price Reaches $0.0005 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $168,579.41 and $140.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

