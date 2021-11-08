Colfax Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $52.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,424 shares of company stock worth $15,195,810 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

