Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 440,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 60,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 198,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 186.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 123,678 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

COLL opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

