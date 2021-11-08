Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 179.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

