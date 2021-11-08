Computer Task Group (CTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

