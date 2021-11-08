Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 96,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

