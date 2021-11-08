Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $100.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,622,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Confluent by 876.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 282,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.