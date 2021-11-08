Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,308.33.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,730.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,064.99 and a 1-year high of $1,841.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,726.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,595.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 55.12%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

