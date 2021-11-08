Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 167,289 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $46.13 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

