Contrasting Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and Its Competitors

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.31, meaning that their average share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -1.53% 0.11% -2.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -116.38 Byrna Technologies Competitors $689.86 million $11.34 million 29.51

Byrna Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies Competitors 69 509 740 12 2.52

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Byrna Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Byrna Technologies rivals beat Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

