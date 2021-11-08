Contrasting Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 26.61% 2.04% MainStreet Bancshares 35.38% 17.18% 1.48%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Live Oak Bancshares and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $86.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.80%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 11.18 $59.54 million $3.73 25.91 MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.70 $15.72 million $3.00 8.30

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats MainStreet Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

