CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $29,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in CONX by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CONX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CONX by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

