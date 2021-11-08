Cormark Comments on Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE CHW opened at C$14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.42. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$14.41. The stock has a market cap of C$238.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,873,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,497,174.32. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.