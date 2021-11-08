CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 165.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix by 216.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix by 153.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $5.43 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $206.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRMD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

