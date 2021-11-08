Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $504.26. 70,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

