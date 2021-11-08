Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

