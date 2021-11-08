Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.14% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

1COV stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €54.50 ($64.12). 913,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.84 and its 200-day moving average is €56.00. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Covestro has a 12 month low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

