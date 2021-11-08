Craig Hallum Cuts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $16.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

