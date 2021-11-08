Craig Hallum Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $110.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.81.

LITE stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

