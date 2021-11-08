Craneware (LON:CRW) PT Raised to GBX 3,100 at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,377.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,380.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £824.23 million and a PE ratio of 65.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Craneware’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

