Credit Suisse AG Has $7.74 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

