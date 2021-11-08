Credit Suisse AG Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Chemed worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemed by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $496.33 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.85 and a 200-day moving average of $471.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

