Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,463 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

