Credit Suisse AG Sells 564,463 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of International Game Technology worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.54 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

