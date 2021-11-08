Credit Suisse Group Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

