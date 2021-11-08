Credit Suisse Group Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $28.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.