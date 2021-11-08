Credit Suisse Group Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $415.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.81.

NYSE PH opened at $325.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $330.60. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.67 and its 200 day moving average is $301.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

