Credit Suisse Group Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $59.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $732,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 951,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,974,000 after buying an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 182,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

