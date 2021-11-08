Credit Suisse Group Trims CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price to $9.20

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.20 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.52.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 175.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CommScope by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

