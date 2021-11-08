Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.70.

Shares of CR opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$488.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

