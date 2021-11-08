Crexendo (CXDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,100. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crexendo stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Crexendo at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

