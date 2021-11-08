CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post $5.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.24 million to $918.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $90.24. 1,544,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

