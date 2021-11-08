Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

