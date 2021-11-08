Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

CCI opened at $180.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

