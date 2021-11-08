Crowns 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00234842 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00096817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

