CryptoFlow Hits One Day Trading Volume of $577.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $304,097.38 and $577.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00083980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.00 or 0.99806286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.45 or 0.07186027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021003 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.