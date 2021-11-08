CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $684,832.35 and $52,778.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00096664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,424.14 or 0.99813026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.94 or 0.07165787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021134 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

