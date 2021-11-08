CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Financial Survey

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CubeSmart and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 6 2 0 2.11 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 6 8 0 2.57

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $47.38, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $18.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.28% 11.86% 4.63% Host Hotels & Resorts -18.30% -6.36% -3.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 15.90 $165.62 million $1.10 48.66 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 8.10 -$732.00 million ($0.57) -32.23

CubeSmart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

