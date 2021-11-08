CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of CUBE traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,782. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

