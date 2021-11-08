Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 380.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

