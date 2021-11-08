Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cinemark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

