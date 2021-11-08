Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $82,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.67 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

