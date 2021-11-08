Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,720,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.37 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

