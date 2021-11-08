Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 98,346 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2,291.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,346 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

