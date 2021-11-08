Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,170 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $325,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.