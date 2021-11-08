Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,227 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

