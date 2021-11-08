Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cummins were worth $61,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,899,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $154,145,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $237.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

