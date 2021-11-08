Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,923. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 145,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

