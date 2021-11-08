Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.55 million and the highest is $13.70 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $41.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.59 million to $41.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $65.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 351,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $271.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $132,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

